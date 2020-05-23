US Ambassador Alina Romanowski

By US Ambassador Alina Romanowski

On behalf of the entire US Embassy community, I extend my best wishes to His Highness the Amir, the Kuwaiti people, and all those celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, ending the period of fasting.

This has been a unique time. A Ramadan unlike any other we have known. Social distancing and the curfew caused us to think of new ways to celebrate this holy month of Ramadan safely.

Religious rituals and family gatherings had to be curtailed, and yet we still found ways to celebrate virtually with our family and friends. I am grateful for the many roundtable discussions I had with our contacts during this holy month and look forward to meeting them all in person.

Despite these new ways of celebrating, the Kuwaiti people have been no less generous in their outpouring of support to those in need, maintaining the real spirit of Ramadan. To all those selfless people, we extend our appreciation for your generosity. Eid Mubarak!