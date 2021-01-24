KUWAIT: US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina L Romanowski visited Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum yesterday alongside US Senior Defense Official to Kuwait Brigadier General Darrin Slaten and Secretary General of the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL) Dr Kamel Al-Abduljalil.

The visit comes as part of a series of activities organized by the US Embassy to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation. At the museum, Ambassador Romanowski discussed key milestones of the liberation with the Secretary General, including the events that took place in Al-Qurain, where in February 1991 Kuwaiti resistance fighters battled Iraqi soldiers who attacked with tank, rocket, and machine-gun fire during the 10-hour siege.

“Al-Qurain Martyrs Museum serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery of the Kuwaiti people during the resistance, as well as the sacrifices they made to liberate their country,” Ambassador Romanowski said during the tour. In January 1991, the late President George HW Bush announced the start of Operation Desert Storm. A US-led coalition fought alongside Kuwait to expel Iraqi forces, and Kuwait was liberated at the end of February 1991.

“The liberation is a pivotal part of our two countries’ shared history, because it formed the basis for the unbreakable partnership that we enjoy today,” Romanowski said. “The United States is just as committed to Kuwait’s security today as it was 30 years ago.”

The US Embassy in Kuwait will roll out a series of activities in the next few weeks to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation, including the unveiling of a glass sculpture piece that will be gifted to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as a music video collaboration between US and Kuwaiti artists. Later this year, the US and Kuwait will also mark the 60th anniversary since formal diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.