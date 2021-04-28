By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: A locally-produced video by an online show that was posted yesterday on YouTube and reposted on other social media caused outrage in Kuwait. This video was later deleted from all social media channels after the uproar.

In the video, two presenters interview a 13-year-old child, asking her embarrassing questions about her weight, including “What size do you wear – L or XL”, “How many meals do you eat daily”, “How much do you weigh”, and so on. By the end of the interview, the child was crying.

Shared widely in Kuwait, the video provoked outrage with several local activists condemning the video for bullying and body shaming. It has since been deleted from the social media channels where it was originally posted.