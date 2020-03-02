







In an official, exclusive statement to Kuwait Times, Sanad Mohammed Al Mutairi, Manager of Private Education Department within the Ministry of Education has announced that the five hour work requirement for private schools that was mentioned in a circular issued by his department yesterday has been cancelled.

This morning officials from the education ministry held a meeting and decided to cancel the five hours and not allow schools to require teachers to come to work.

Kuwait Times will be updating this story with more details.

Reported by Faten Omar.

