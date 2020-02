A picture taken on on February 24, 2020, shows a view of a hotel in the Kuwaiti capital where Kuwaitis returning from Iran are quarantined and tested for coronavirus COVID-19. – Kuwait confirmed three cases who tested positive for novel coronavirus, a 53-year-old Kuwaiti man, a 61-year-old Saudi citizen, and a 21-year-old stateless Arab (Bidoon), after returning from Iran’s holy city of Mashhad. (Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP)

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced three more cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kuwait to eight. The three cases were among citizens who were in quarantine after returning from Iran. Their condition is stable and are currently recovering at a Ministry of Health hospital that was prepared to handle cases infected with COVID-19. (KUNA)