The Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Centre (ASCC) is the largest museum complex in the world. It comprises of six museums related to natural history, science and technology, Arab and Islamic science and space. The center is home to some 22 world-class galleries, with over 3,000 exhibits.

Today we head to the Human Body and Mind museum to learn about the workings and secrets of the body and mind. A series of exhibits explain how the brain and body work in tandem. Kids will love the interactive competitive displays that test their mental and physical strength and skills.

An entire section explains how human bodies are tested when under attack, with supersized models of microscopic villains including viruses and bacteria, and the body’s indefatigable defense mechanisms. Visitors can also view the latest developments in medical technologies and prosthetics.