AMMAN: This May 29, 2020 file photo shows relief workers preparing food parcels donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to Syrian refugees in Amman, Jordan. — KUNA

KUWAIT: The United Nations has lauded Kuwait’s generous aid to refugees and displaced people worldwide, considering it as an international exemplary in this domain. “Kuwait has contributed generously in aid of millions of refugees and internally displaced individuals around the world in support of UNHCR’s activities in countries including Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran since 2013 until our present day with an estimate of $430 million,” said Representative of United Nations Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator to Kuwait Dr Tarek Elsheikh in a press statement on Saturday on the occasion of the World Refugee Day. He voiced the UN’s deepest appreciation to the State of Kuwait and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Humanitarian Leader, for their support to refugees.

“Additionally, Kuwait is an effective and key member of UNHCR’s 20 million club of donors. The State of Kuwait is a strategic partner to UNHCR and is an international exemplary,” he said. The UN official pointed out that Kuwait, being an International Humanitarian Center, has developed strategies and mechanisms to provide aid and support through hosting International pledging conferences to Syria and Iraq situations, in addition to hosting Yemen Peace Talks. He noted that the World Refugee Day this year, comes in the midst of dramatic global changes as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has exacerbated the vulnerability of refugees and internally displaced people, particularly women and persons with disabilities. “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic effect on the jobs, livelihoods and well-being of workers and their families, as well as on businesses – particularly micro, small and medium enterprises – worldwide. Vulnerable groups are particularly affected including: informal workers, young people, women, persons with disabilities, refugees and migrants. Refugees and migrant workers, including many domestic workers, tend to be in temporary, informal or unprotected work, often associated with low wages and poor social protection and discrimination,” he clarified.

According to the UN, nearly 80 million women, children, and men around the world have been forced from their homes as refugees or internally displaced people. The UN official warned that the global pandemic poses an additional threat to refugees and displaced people, who are among the most vulnerable. The recent UNSG Policy Brief on COVID-19 and People on the Move called on governments to ensure that they are included in all response and recovery efforts. “Everyone can make a difference and Every Action Counts. This is at the heart of UNHCR’s World Refugee Day campaign this year. The United Nations aims to remind the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society, and Every Action Counts in the effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal world,” he quoted a statement by the UN refugee agency as saying. — KUNA