KUWAIT: The British Embassy in Kuwait hosted a unique performance of extracts from some of William Shakespeare’s best known works by the One World Actors Centre CIC. These works include ‘As you like it,’ ‘Henry V,’ ‘Hamlet,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘The Tempest,’ ‘Othello,’ ‘Anthony and Cleopatra,’ and ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’

“Shakespeare has inspired generation after generation of poets, writers, actors, directors and film makers,” British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport said. “For over 400 years, his plays have endured, expressing our frailties and strengths , our wisdom and our folly. They have continued to capture us with the unparalleled beauty and vigor of their poetry. It is specially exciting to see Shakespeare back at the Embassy in 2019 as we mark the 120th anniversary of the Kuwait-UK Friendship Treaty of 1899.”

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Kuwait and Great Britain on 120 years of friendship,” famous British actress Dame Judy Dench said. “Over 400 years ago, William Shakespeare wrote the iconic ‘All the World is a Stage,’ which stated that all men and women are performers of their own lives in their own rights. It is therefore fitting that his famous plays are performed by a company of multicultural actors as envisioned by Kuwaiti Director Hamad Al-Jenaie for the UK Enterprise One World Actors Centre OIC.”

It is worth mentioning that as part of the celebrations to mark 120th anniversary of the UK-Kuwait Friendship Treaty the British 9 Bach band and the Kuwaiti Nawaf Gheraibah band held a successful concert in Abdulhussein Abdulridha Theater last month in cooperation with the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters. The famous British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which is one of the world’s leading orchestras, will visit Kuwait on 11-13 April and will perform in the prestigious Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.