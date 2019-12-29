KUWAIT: Chairman of the Kuwaiti Fishermen Union Thaher Al-Sowayyan stressed the union’s keenness on providing fresh local fish for reasonable prices. Accordingly, Sowayyan denied social media reports claiming that the price of 16 kilograms of Zubaidi (pomfrit) fish climbed to KD 270, noting that the real price is only KD 207, or KD 13 per kilogram, which he argues is a reasonable price considering that it is not Zubaidi fishing season yet.

“Local shrimp was sold for KD 100 per basket, while 10 kilograms of Iranian Zubaidi was sold for KD 125, or KD 12.5 per kilogram, and the Iranian shrimp basket was sold for KD 95,” he elaborated, expressing criticism for the “fuss created despite the small difference in price between local and imported fish.” Sowayyan added that there is an abundance of She’em, Nuwaibi and Sbour fish in the market nowadays, noting that Pomfrit fishing season starts in April.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi