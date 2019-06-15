KUWAIT: The number of unemployed citizens dropped by 14,200 in the past six years, ie 73 percent compared to 2013, according to statistics issued by the Central Statics Bureau. According to statistics, unemployed citizens dropped due to the policies the government has been following in recruiting citizens in both the government and the private sectors, which brought down the total number of unemployed citizens from 19,218 in 2013 to only 5,000 in May, 2019.

Statistics explained that the total number of unemployed citizens aged 20-29 years dropped from 8,000 to 3,050, the total number of unemployed married citizens dropped from 10,000 to 3,000, and the total number of unemployed citizens with intermediate school certificates dropped from 6,000 to 3,151.

Further, statistics showed that the total number of citizens who are unemployed for less than six months increased from 3,000 to 5,000, those who are unemployed between six months and one year dropped from 3,000 to 1,800, and those who are unemployed for over a year dropped from 12,000 to 2,100 during the same period. The report also noted that 55 percent of unemployed citizens do not have enough professional training and have not undergone any qualifying training courses.

National labor

Well-informed sources at the Public Authority for Manpower said the authority is currently working on issuing a directive explaining resolutions concerning percentages of national labor in the private sector. The sources explained that activities that have less than 25 registered workers will still be exempted, and stressed that exemptions will not be cancelled except when the authority issues further cancellation decisions. Meanwhile, manager of the manpower authority’s public relations department and the official spokesperson Aseel Al-Mazyad said the authority recently published special brochures on expatriate laborers’ rights in seven languages. She added that the brochures include the measures workers should follow before arriving in Kuwait, in addition to Kuwaiti laws and regulations and their rights and duties after arrival.

Rumaithiya tour

Upon an invitation from MP Salah Khorsheed, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Jenan Boushehri yesterday visited Rumaithiya to inspect the problems residents suffer from. During her tour, Boushehri said a contractor had been recently approved by the Cabinet after winning the tender of maintaining Rumaithiya, and that the contract will be signed by the end of this month.

Boushehri added that according to the contract, maintenance operations will include all the area’s streets, expanding Nasser Al-Mubarak Street to three lanes per direction and opening a new exit for it into Fahaheel Expressway. Boushehri stressed MPW has a comprehensive plan to maintain all areas including highways, adding that PART is currently working on maintaining King Fahd Expressway and the Sixth Ring Road, and that the project is going according to schedule. She blamed the sluggishness of maintenance operations to traffic congestions during Ramadan, during which operations were only done on weekends.

Fees increase

Finance minister Nayef Al-Hajraf denied that the ministry approved increasing fees collected by any government body in accordance with law number 79/1995, adding that related decisions made by some of those bodies are administrative ones.

By A Saleh