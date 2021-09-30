KUWAIT: The United Nations (UN) has launched a tree-planting campaign in Kuwait in collaboration with the country’s civil society groups, in an endeavor to address climate challenges. Speaking to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of the campaign launched by UN staff at Mishref area in Hawally Governorate, the UN Secretary-General’s Resident Representative Dr Tarek Elsheikh said the tree-growing initiative is part of the UN’s activities in Kuwait targeting practical response to climate challenges.

He added that the UN is especially keen this year on addressing environment issues and diverse climate challenges and changes the world is facing at present. The UN official noted that as the Climate Summit is due in November, the UN wants to see Kuwait and the UN office in this Gulf country launching climate initiatives, chiefly tree-growing which is deemed an essential element of sustainable and healthy environment.

Elsheikh added that the UN office has adopted a host of activities purposed to spur young people to get engaged in initiatives pertinent to energy usage, waste recycling and the fight against desertification. – KUNA