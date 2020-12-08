KUWAIT: Members of a UN delegation visit the shelter with Kuwaiti government agencies’ representatives.

KUWAIT: UN officials praised on Monday the “close partnership” with Kuwait to enhance the capacities of local partners and relevant ministries to protect the victims of human trafficking. This came in a press statement issued by Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait Tariq Al-Sheikh during a visit of a UN delegation to the shelter of foreign workers, which was established in November 2014.

The center is an actual translation of the special attention paid by Kuwait to labor rights and the preservation of human dignity, he added. Sheikh praised Kuwait’s progress in addressing the issues of foreign workers, mainly the female domestic helpers hosted by the shelter, and also the health and social services and care offered to them.

Awareness campaigns

Meanwhile, the UN officials said that within the fruitful cooperation with Kuwait over the last years, many awareness campaigns have been organized about labor exploitation, trafficking in persons and domestic workers’ rights, in addition to providing technical support and advice to support the government’s efforts to respond to the challenges of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through comprehensive solutions compatible with international laws and standards.

Out of Kuwait’s keenness on providing legal, humanitarian and social protection to foreign workers, the center was founded so as to provide shelters to female workers and help them adjust their legal positions or return to their home safely, they added. They commended endeavors of the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM), supervising the center, to enhance partnerships and cooperation with different UN organizations, mainly the IOM to return workers to their home, and develop capabilities of employees.

Head of the IOM mission to Kuwait Tareq Abu el-Hassan said that the shelter is an example of ensuring continued care to the female beneficiaries. He encourages the PAM to continue providing support especially in light of the coronavirus, noting that Kuwait has been a main donor country to back responses to humanitarian crises all over the world.

Grace period

Furthermore, head of UN Development Programme Hideko Hadzialic said that the UN is evaluating the grace period made by the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry for expatriates as a plan to respond to the repercussions of the pandemic. This grace period will allow those who violate the residency law in the country to adjust their status or leave without paying any fine, she said.

Finally, Director General of PAM Mubarak Al-Azmi said the authority uses its financial and human capabilities to ensure providing full protection to all workers mainly the domestic ones. The authority provides all legal, health and psychological services to the females at the shelter, he said, pointing to the success in facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that the PAM is keen on cooperating with all international organizations so as to develop their services and enhance capabilities of workers in various sectors to achieve the optimal application of international standards in human rights. The center is hosting women who are in dispute with their employers to help them obtain their rights. – KUNA