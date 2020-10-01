NEW YORK: The UN flag flown at half-mast at the UN headquarters in New York. – KUNA

NEW YORK: The United Nations flew its flag at half-mast over the death of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ‘Humanitarian Leader.’ In 2014, the UN granted Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the title of ‘Humanitarian Leader’ for his efforts in charitable, humanitarian and relief acts across the globe, and for his keenness on establishing a new approach in his country’s foreign policy since he came to power on January 29, 2006.

His Highness the late Amir extended a helping hand to the needy, internally displaced persons and victims of natural disasters all over the world. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) early this year, Kuwait has been helping several countries overcome this crisis, pledging $100 million to back international efforts in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The UNESCO also flew its flags at half-mast on Wednesday as a sign of mourning for His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In a telephone call with Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr Adam Al-Mulla, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay expressed great sorrow over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, describing him as a “man of wisdom, peace and tolerance.” The world has lost a wise leader who devoted his life in serving humanity, she said. She added that His Highness the late Amir was greatly committed to working with UNESCO to achieve its goals. – KUNA