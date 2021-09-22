LONDON: Building on a new action plan signed by the United Kingdom and the State of Kuwait at the 17th session of the Joint Steering Group in London yesterday, the two countries will begin to work to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of cyber security, trade, education and development.

The Ministerial meeting was held yesterday at Lancaster House, and was chaired by the British side, by Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly, and the Kuwaiti side by Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Al-Dhafiri.

The new action plan would allow the United Kingdom and Kuwait to resume joint military exercises during 2022, including the ‘Desert Warrior exercise’. Cleverly and Dhafiri also discussed plans for meetings between Kuwaiti officials and experts from the UK’s National Cyber Security Center later this month.

On the trade front, the two sides agreed to work together to set up a virtual and in-person trade event between the United Kingdom and Kuwait at the British Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The British Council and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters in Kuwait also agreed to implement a roadmap to enhance the creative economy in the State of Kuwait.

“The breadth of discussions is a shining example of our deep bond, which highlights its importance in enhancing ties between our two friendly countries,” Cleverly said. “The Joint Steering Group ensures that the UK and Kuwait are prepared for future challenges, and benefit from emerging opportunities across the sphere of our historic relationship.”

British Ambassador Belinda Lewis thanked the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all other participating Kuwaiti government ministries for their co-operation. The partnership has delivered a meaningful and targeted action plan for both sides to achieve over the coming months, with specific progress expected in defense.