KUWAIT: The British Embassy in Kuwait held a virtual roundtable yesterday about overcoming the obstacles facing women participants in parliamentary elections, with the participation of some Kuwaiti women candidates for the coming parliamentary elections. British Ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport started the roundtable by welcoming women parliamentary candidates and other participants including speakers Hideko Hadzialic from UNDP, Dina Melhem and Sophie Fernandes from Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Alanoud Al-Sharikh of Ibtikar and Leanah Al-Awadhi of Mudhawi’s List.

The Ambassador recalled the 20th anniversary of UNSCR 1325 on Women Peace and Security and the importance of ensuring greater representation for women in decision-making and elected roles. He said there are 220 women members of UK’s House of Commons, at 34 percent an all-time high, but there is still much more to do. He said that he is keen advocate for getting more women elected and involved in politics. The roundtable was held in coordination with Mudhawi’s List, which is an online platform that aims at supporting women candidates running for office.

Awadhi spoke about opportunities that technology offers in this elections while Hadzialic, Melhem and Fernandes spoke about overcoming obstacles facing women parliamentary candidates. Sharikh highlighted work in Kuwait to support a network of women entering politics. Women parliamentary candidates who participated in the roundtable are Dr Bibi Ashour, Aliah Al-Khaled, Huda Al-Kraibani, Dr Sheikha Al-Jasim, Nadia Al-Othman, Reem Al-Aleidan and Dr Khadija Al-Qallaf.