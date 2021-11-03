KUWAIT: The United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Belinda Lewis yesterday hailed Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s distinctive role in relieving afflicted people worldwide. The ambassador, in a statement to journalists after a meeting with KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, affirmed that the society, through its various charitable activities, has contributed to promoting the civic image of Kuwait’s Government and people.

Ambassador Lewis said she had examined the magnitude of the humanitarian projects executed by the KRCS in various countries namely Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Indonesia, in addition to the aid granted to the Rohingya and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.

Moreover, the envoy indicated that she had been acquainted with the society’s relief, health and educational support for needy families in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Dr Sayer said he was elated with the British Ambassador’s visit to the KRCS headquarters, affirming advocacy of pursuing the efforts to ease hardships of the refugees and displaced in all parts of the world. – KUNA