DUBAI: Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited yesterday the Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions participating in Expo 2020 Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed viewed contents of the two pavilions, including exhibits and innovative projects, while exchanging conversations with the officials of the two sections on solutions and initiatives they presented in the areas of sustainability, said the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed was happy to visit the pavilions of Kuwait and Qatar and got to know more about their important initiatives in future projects and their historic, cultural and social heritage, WAM added. The two pavilions were designed in a way that embodies the two countries’ vision and their orientation towards the future, in addition to providing an opportunity to view their history, cultural heritage, achievements and their future vision, combining modernity and history, stated WAM. – KUNA