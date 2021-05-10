KUWAIT: Two oil workers were slightly injured when a fire described as limited broke out in an operation site in Greater Burgan oil field, southeastern Kuwait, yesterday morning, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced, but production was not affected. The workers, of a contracting company, were whisked to Al-Ahmadi hospital and their conditions are stable, said Qusai Al-Amer, KOC’s spokesman and Deputy CEO for Administrative Affairs, said in a statement.

KOC firefighters and response teams rushed to the site and succeeded in controlling the fire which “had no impact on oil production operations,” he said. Amer said an investigation would be launched over the causes of the fire.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) announced on Monday a decrease by 11 percent of reports that fire and rescue teams dealt with and a 13 percent decrease of all kinds of rescue operations and other accidents. In a press release issued by the Public Relations and Media Department, the head of the statistics department of KFF, Aisha Al-Zaidani added that injuries decreased by 37 percent, and deaths decreased by six percent.

She added that the material losses rose by 60 percent, most of which were due to fires in non-residential areas, buildings under construction and abandoned buildings. She stressed the importance of community awareness, intensification of inspections, and the implementation of the awareness plan carried out by the Fire Force to reduce the rates of accidents and its causes. – KUNA