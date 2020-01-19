KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Public Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced yesterday referral of two sports personnel, one of them was former sports union president, to the public prosecution for suspected public funds’ misappropriation. In a press statement, Nazaha spokesperson Dr Mohammad Buzber said the Corruption Detection and Investigation sector received a notice on suspicion of offense against public money.

He indicated that the two personnel were suspected of receiving checks from the Public Authority of Sports without submitting bills to cover up these financial allocations fully upon their return from a championship and a training camp. Moreover, the pair have abstained from returning surplus amounts of money. Buzber stated further that Nazaha referred required papers to the Attorney General after completing all procedures, collecting evidence, hearing witnesses and inquiries from government agencies.

He emphasized determination of the Public Anti-Corruption Authority to continue efforts and procedures regarding the investigation, as well as collection of evidence and inquiries needed. He indicated that Nazaha always appreciates role of whistleblowers for assisting the authority that keeps their identity confidential. Nazaha is an independent and neutral body established in 2016 in response to requirements of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. – KUNA