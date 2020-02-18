Two remanded in custody in Mutalaa fatal accident

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Two men held over a sand collapse incident in Mutlaa that left a number of fatalities recently were remanded in custody for 10 days yesterday pending investigations in the case. The two suspects, Chinese and Egyptian, face manslaughter charges in the case that forced the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to suspend operations at the Mutlaa city mega housing project until legal procedures are complete. The authority said in a statement that it will take all the necessary measures to reveal the causes of the incident and take the necessary action regarding it.

Kuwaiti Cabinet members were briefed on Monday by Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares on the possible measures to be adopted against those who probe to be responsible for accident. Dr Fares provided a detailed explanation, based on preliminary probes, of the causes of the tragedy which took place on February 12.

The minister also apprised the weekly Cabinet meeting, held at Seif Palace, of the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of workers at all sites of construction. During the meeting, presided over by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, ministers expressed regret over the tragic accident, offered condolences for the families of the victims and wished the wounded a quick recovery. After the end of the search and rescue operation at the site, six deaths and three injuries had been confirmed.

Separately, Acting Director of the Public Authority for Manpower Mubarak Al-Azmi received a delegation from the Nepalese ministry of foreign affairs yesterday. Azmi expressed his condolences on the recent demise of a number of Nepalese construction workers at Mutlaa residential city project’s site, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.