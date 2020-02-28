Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, assistant undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at Health Ministry

UPDATE

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced two new coronavirus infection cases Friday morning, confirming a total of 45 cases of COVID-19 in the country. Speaking during a press conference, Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs Ministry of Health explained health procedures and awareness efforts by the government. The Ministry of Health has also tested more than 1675 people. Citizens who returned from Italy on flights organized by the government that were tested yesterday were negative and 22 Kuwaitis who returned from Iran via Qatar are also under quarantine but tested negative so far.