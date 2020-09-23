The National Assembly

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Two leading political figures and former members of parliament Abdullah Al-Nafisi and Obaid Al-Wasmi yesterday met HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and submitted to him a proposed roadmap for executing comprehensive reforms in Kuwait.

The two figures said on their Twitter account that they met HH Sheikh Nawaf and handed him what they called the “Kuwait Document”, which includes “five urgent and necessary measures and implementation mechanisms”. They did not elaborate on the content of the five measures but said they sought the opinion of HH the Deputy Amir on the document before they reveal it for public debate.

But social media activists and news services said the document calls for comprehensive political, parliamentary and economic reforms in Kuwait. It calls for forming a national salvation government to run the country, agree on a new election system and reform the judicial system, in addition to the economy. The document also calls for a political compromise and a general amnesty for political activists.

Nafisi, a veteran opposition politician and a highly respected analyst, was a member of parliament in the 1980s. Wasmi, a leading opposition figure and a professor of international law, was a member of parliament in the 2012 Assembly which was annulled by a court verdict. The two figures have recently been vocal in criticizing developments in Kuwait and have been very critical of a series of corruption scandals.

The move comes just two months before crucial general elections that are expected to be held late in November amid calls to change the electoral system based on the single vote, which has been blamed for the political dilemma in the country. The meeting also comes after HH Sheikh Nawaf held a meeting with Ahmad Al-Khatib and Ahmad Al-Saadoun – highly-respected veteran opposition politicians – to discuss domestic politics. Also, a group of intellectuals and activists issued a statement in the past few days calling for wide-ranging reforms, fighting corruption and pardoning activists jailed for expressing political opinions.

The Assembly session scheduled yesterday was not held for a lack of quorum. This was supposed to have been the last regular session of the current Assembly, whose four-year term is expected to close next week following voting on a non-cooperation motion against the prime minister.