KUWAIT: Two Kuwaitis studying in Jordan have died in a car accident, Education Minister and Minister of Higher Education Hamed Al-Azmi said yesterday. The minister expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the family of the deceased, Abdullah Haidar and Adnan Al-Shouli. Kuwait’s cultural attache in Amman is cooperating with authorities to arrange the transfer of the late students, he said. Kuwaitis studying abroad were urged to exercise caution when driving. – KUNA