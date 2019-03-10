KUWAIT: Firefighters help remove a refrigerated container that fell on two persons in Jahra

KUWAIT: Firemen rescued two persons who were trapped under a refrigerated container that fell on them in Jahra. The container was affixed to a steel base, and was filled with excess weight on one side, so it tipped over. The rescue operation was complicated and needed skilled firemen to ensure the safety of the workers. The container was lifted carefully and the two were freed without being harmed.

Bridge collapse

The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said yesterday that part of a bridge on King Fahad Road had collapsed, and authorities worked on cleaning it up to restore traffic flow. No injuries were reported in the incident

Verdict annulled

The court of cassation yesterday annulled a previous verdict by the court of appeal acquitting a TV announcer and the program producer from charges of accusing former MP Ahmad Al-Khateeb of corruption during his parliamentary membership. The court fined each of the defendants KD 3,000.

Fatal crash

A Kuwaiti man was killed when his vehicle collided with a tanker truck on Abdaly Road, Al-Rai reported yesterday. Concerned authorities are investigating.

Escape

A Saudi man put a passport official and the gate officer in trouble when took his daughters without the knowledge of their husbands out of Salmy border exit using the civil IDs of their sisters, who live in Kuwait. The Saudi arrived in Kuwait and took back his daughters due to differences they had with their husbands. One of the husbands discovered his wife had escaped, so he called police and lodged a complaint against his father-in-law, Al-Rai reported. Investigations are ongoing.

Tree cuts

The Environment Public Authority (EPA) issued a citation against a school for cutting Sidra trees. EPA said that after a report surfaced online about trees being cut at a school, inspectors went to the school and issued a citation, Al-Rai reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Meshaal Al-Enezi