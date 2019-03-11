KUWAIT: The vehicle seen after the accident.

KUWAIT: Two people were killed while nine others were injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident on Kabd Road. Ambulances and a helicopter were dispatched to the site after an emergency call was received on 4:30 pm about an SUV carrying a number of Egyptian workers that flipped over on the road. Most of the cases were rushed to Farwniya Hospital, while one person with a head injury was medevacked to Jahra Hospital and another to Sabah Hospital.

Half lorry impounded

The relations and security information commented on a video clip that went viral online showing a half lorry driver climbing on a pavement designated for pedestrians. It said that traffic patrols went to the area and took legal action against the driver. His vehicle was impounded.

Rapists arrested

A Syrian boy in Fahaheel was kidnapped by three men at knifepoint and taken to Sabahiya, where they took turns raping him. Two of the suspects were arrested, and the third is being sought, Al-Rai reported yesterday.

‘Millions of dinars’

An informed source at the municipality revealed a case in which companies allegedly took large amounts of sand and gravel from state property in Subbiya and Salmy and sold them for construction purposes, without having the proper licenses to do that. The companies in questions made ‘millions of dinars’ from that illegal practice, Al-Qabas reported yesterday, quoting the source. According to the source, a governorate official had issued licenses to the companies, only to cancel them a few days later, giving municipality inspectors the illusion that the operations were licensed.

Smoke bomb

The explosives department confiscated a smoke bomb that arrived in a parcel from Germany at Sulaibkhat post office. The parcel was addressed to the social care department of the social affairs ministry. The concerned department was contacted to make sure whether the parcel belongs to it.

Fugitive nabbed

A citizen sentenced to seven years in jail attempted to attack policemen when they went to arrest him at his home, reported Al-Rai. But the man was brought under control and taken to the criminal sentences implementations department.

Thief caught

Security cameras in a market led to a thief who was unable to leave as employees returned to work, so he hid in a cupboard on display. The thief entered from a backdoor of a Farwaniya mall and broke open the door of a store. He searched the place – breaking two tables – and stole the money. When he attempted to leave, he was surprised by employees returning, so he entered the cupboard. Meanwhile, employees who discovered the break-in called police, who saw the suspect entering, stealing the money and hiding in the cupboard on the security tapes. They opened the cupboard and found him inside. He was charged with break-in and theft. He was taken to the police station for further legal action.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies