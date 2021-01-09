KUWAIT: Two people died and a third was injured in an explosion reported near Jahra Road Friday night. The explosion reportedly happened while workers were welding a vacuum tanker used to transport fuel.

The blast was strong enough that it blew the truck 30 meters away before it crashed into the Jahra Road Bridge. The incident left two expatriates, Arab and Asian, dead, while a third worker was rushed from the scene to the hospital with injuries as a result of the blast, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement. A case was filed for further investigations.