Two arrested with large amount of subsidized food

KUWAIT: Police arrested two Asian men in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh with possession of a large quantity of subsidized food that they said were planning to smuggle outside Kuwait, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday. Police caught the suspects red handed while they were moving subsidized food items into a warehouse, where they found 1,000 kilograms of rice, 600 kilos of sugar, 250 kilos of lentil, 36 large cooking oil bottles and 48 baby formula cans. Police had monitored the suspects after they were tipped off about warehouses used to store large amounts of subsidized food in the area. The suspects were referred to the proper authorities for deportation, the ministry said.

Fatal crash

A 20-year-old Kuwaiti man died and two others were injured in a car accident that took place on Sixth Ring Road Monday night. Firefighters, police, and paramedics rushed to the scene located in front of Abdullah Al-Mubarak area as soon as the accident was reported, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement. An investigation was opened into the accident.

Drugs seized

Police arrested three men who tried to smuggle 230 kilograms of drugs into Kuwait via sea. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of over KD 1 million, the Drug Control General Department said in a statement. The accused confessed during interrogation that they brought the narcotics from a neighboring country, and they were sent to the proper authorities for further action. The arrest came following coordination between the Drug Control General Department and Customs General Department.