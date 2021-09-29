KUWAIT: The Drugs Control General Department arrested two people with 13 kg of hashish. The department received information the two, a bedoon and a Gulf national, were dealing in drugs, so investigations were carried out and confirmed. A warrant was obtained and a farm in Jahra was raided, where the drugs were found along with a sensitive scale and cutting tools. The suspects and drugs were sent to concerned authorities.

In other news, the criminal court sentenced a man who claimed insanity to 15 years in jail after convicting him of attempting to rape a woman in Salwa. The public prosecution charged the Kuwaiti citizen with attempting to have sex with the victim, Russian, against her will, as he beat and restricted her movement, causing her several injuries, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday. The prosecution said the suspect was handed a final jail sentence of five years on Feb 12, 2017 in a different case.