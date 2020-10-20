KUWAIT: Director-General of the Regional Center for the development of educational software Nader Marafie announced providing two applications to support e-learning for the Ministry of Education. In a statement yesterday, Marafie said that the goal is to develop the educational process in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the center has developed two new applications in cooperation with the department of educational curricula and research.

The first application contains recorded educational lessons for religious education schools, intellectual education schools and sign language, available on Android and iOS, he said. The second application is for the kindergarten level, and also contains videos and educational songs, letters and stories for the first and second levels, available for iOS and soon to be on the Android, Marafie added.

Marafie praised the role of the public education department for their efforts to develop the education process in Kuwait and the completion of more than 2,000 video episodes to serve students and adopting e-learning in light of this pandemic. – KUNA