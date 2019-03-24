Twelve stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship

KUWAIT: Twelve Kuwaitis lost their citizenships in two decisions issued by Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Head of the Higher Committee to Determine Kuwait Nationality Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, which were published in the Kuwait Al-Youm official gazette. The decisions stripped the nationalities from nine dual citizens who got it by establishment, two female original citizens and one by naturalization, after they were given the choice between keeping their Kuwaiti citizenships or other nationalities they hold.They are: Wadha Saeed Mohammad Al-Hajeri, Noura Jaber Saleh Al-Merri, Obaid Mujally Talaq Al-Otaibi, Meshaal Mehmas Talaq Al-Otaibi, Khalid Nasser Tarjam Al-Hajeri, Sarah Salem Jarallah Al-Merri, Fatima Tami Hazza Al-Hajeri, Maitha Rashid Misfer Al-Hajeri, Wadha Rashid Misfer Al-Hajeri, Munira Mohammad Saleh Al-Merri, Munira Faraj Salem Al-Merri abd Juma Mohammad Ali.

Cabby mugged

A Pakistani taxi driver was mugged by an unidentified person at knifepoint in Fintas, who stole KD 300. The man said after he took a passenger to his destination, he pulled a knife and asked for his wallet. The driver handed the money to the suspect, who disappeared in the dark. Police are investigating.

Thieves caught

Criminal detectives arrested a Kuwaiti and a bedoon who used to break into cars. They confessed to committing three thefts. Jahra detectives acted on complaints about cars near buildings and mosques being broken into, and learned through sources that a Kuwaiti and a bedoon were involved. The two were placed under surveillance and arrested in Jahra.

Garage fire

Firemen put out a blaze in a Sharq garage. Capital fire station men responded and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby garages before putting it out. No injuries were reported. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai