KUWAIT: Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop lauded yesterday the exceptional ties with the State of Kuwait, saying that both Turkey and Kuwait were open for more cooperation in different fields. Speaking to the press on the sidelines of his visit to Kuwait, Sentop affirmed that he was eager to visit Kuwait despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that he was thankful for the invitation by Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem.

Sentop said that he was honored to have met with His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, stressing that such meetings would contribute to the development of relations on all aspects.

Both countries are willing to seek further cooperation in various fields reiterated the Turkish parliamentary Speaker, adding that the two countries shared common vision in regards to political issues in the region namely the Palestinian cause. He added that Kuwait and Turkey would work on the parliamentary level to promote the Palestinian dream of an independent state within the 1967 borders in line with international laws regarding the matter. – KUNA