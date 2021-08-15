TUNIS: Tunisia appreciates continuous flow of Kuwaiti aid, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi said yesterday. As the North African nation’s healthcare system continues to be under severe strain from a surge in COVID-19 cases, “Kuwait was quick to come to our aid during a very critical point,” the minister said, thanking His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the gracious gesture.

The latest batch of aid, consisting of 20 tons of oxygen, is very significant since it provides life-saving assistance to patients hospitalized with the virus, added the minister, expecting the Kuwaiti aid to serve as a catalyst for better bilateral ties.

Tunisia’s Health Minister Ali Mrabet was equally grateful for the Kuwaiti aid, saying it will help “save lives” across hospitals nationwide, while such benevolent acts have become synonymous with Kuwait, he underlined. Kuwait has sent copious amounts of aid to Tunisia to help the country cope with a spike in COVID-19 cases, dominated by the Delta variant. – KUNA