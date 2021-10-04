KUWAIT: Tremors were felt in several areas around Kuwait yesterday morning after an earthquake hit west Iran at 5:39 am. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s eastern Khuzestan Province without causing any casualties, Tehran University earthquake monitoring center said yesterday.

In a statement, the center said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers from the earth’s surface. The public relations official in the emergency department, Mohsin Ibrahimi affirmed that the earthquake resulted in some minor injuries, without any deaths recorded so far.