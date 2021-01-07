KUWAIT: Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah affirmed the importance of training in building diplomats’ personality, capable of representing their country’s foreign policy. The remarks were made during the minister’s visit to Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute yesterday. He also underlined the need to develop training courses and diplomatic workshops, set proper evaluation for these courses and make this training compulsory for Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ employees.

Meanwhile, the minister called for a thorough evaluation of the institute’s work in the past 15 years, and set a vision for the requirements diplomats must fulfill for 2030. In the meantime, the institute’s director general Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Sharikh expressed his pride of His Highness the Amir’s granting of first degree medal for minister Sheikh Ahmad. Sharikh presented thorough details on the work and tasks of each department in the institute, as well as the institute’s achievements and training courses. – KUNA