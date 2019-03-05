KUWAIT: Interior Ministry’s Director General of Residency Affairs Department Brig Abdelqader Al-Shaaban and other ministry officials meet with the Lebanese Charge d’affaires Nisreen Bu Karam.

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry’s Relations and Security Information Department said all traffic departments will operate during evenings starting from Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 2 pm until 6 pm so that work will be continuous from 7:30 am until 6 pm.

Separately, Director General of Residency Affairs Department Brig Abdelqader Al-Shaaban met the Lebanese Charge d’affaires Nisreen Bu Karam. Both sides discussed Lebanese community affairs. Shaaban said the Lebanese community enjoys the care of interior ministry leaders who work hard to ease matters related to residency affairs.

In other news, Assistant Director General of the Traffic Department for traffic organization and licenses affairs Col Yousuf Al-Khaddah honored non-commissioned officer Mohammad Safar and policeman Saud Al-Otaibi from Hawally traffic department in appreciation of their efforts during the celebrations of the national days.

