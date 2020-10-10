KUWAIT: Toyota believes in nurturing the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers. Every great idea was born in the glimmer of a dream. The ‘Toyota Dream Car Art’ Contest one of the largest global art contests for children invites participation from all corners of the globe to share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars. This activity is held to cultivate children’s imagination and artistic expression though the creation of artworks.

In Kuwait, Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer and Sons Company, a subsidiary of Al-Sayer Holding is announcing the contest and inviting entries for the 14th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest 2020. Al-Sayer is conducting this event to profile the best talent and choose National Winners are eligible to represent Kuwait in the World Toyota Contest. Winners will be announced and awarded with certificates and attractive prizes.

At the World Contest in Japan, the Jury will select Best Finalist from each age category. This year’s grand prize winners as well as special award winners and their representative schools will be receiving attractive cash rewards to be utilized for academics per the terms and conditions of the contest. Al-Sayer ensures all necessary COVID-19 protocols are in place for the safety of to conduct this activity. Toyota and Al-Sayer wish to inspire talents to bring out their best artistic skills by facilitating world leading competitions in Kuwait.