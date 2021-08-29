KUWAIT: Kuwait Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle three tons of chewing tobacco into Kuwait yesterday. The banned substances were found in 29 cardboard boxes hidden in a shipment that arrived from the United Arab Emirates through air, the General Administration of Customs announced, noting that proper action was taken.

One year for forgery

The misdemeanors court sentenced a man to one year in jail after he was convicted of collecting KD 300,000 through swindling and identity theft. The suspect, Kuwaiti, was arrested following complaints submitted by a number of women, the last of whom said he took KD 52,000 from her before disappearing. The plaintiff explained that she met the suspect online, and the two became close after he claimed to be a VIP and promised her with marriage. The man claimed that he owns a real estate company and convinced her to invest through buying an apartment instead of keeping her money deposited in the bank. She said that as soon as he received the money, he drove off and disappeared, Al-Anbaa daily reported.

Unlicensed weapon

Police arrested a man with possession of an unlicensed firearm following a car chase. The suspect reportedly drove off when patrol officers ordered him to pull over as he was driving on the shoulder of the road in high speed. The man’s vehicle eventually turned upside down when he swerved while still driving in high speed, but was not hurt in the accident as police placed him under arrest after finding the firearm in his car, Al-Anbaa daily reported yesterday.

Attempted suicide

A domestic helper was hospitalized after drinking bleach in an apparent suicide, according to police. The woman was brought to hospital in a bad condition by her sponsor who told police that he found her with an empty bottle of bleach nearby after he became alerted by the disinfectant’s strong smell. Police are waiting for the maid to be discharged from the hospital to be questioned on suicide attempt charges, reported Al-Anbaa.

Sulaibiya mugging

Sulaibiya detectives are looking for two suspects who mugged a man in the area. The victim, bedoon (stateless), told police that while sitting in front of his house at dawn, he was surprised when two persons attacked him and then took KD 350 in cash from him. He also submitted a medical report stating that he was beaten, Al-Anbaa reported. Investigations are ongoing.