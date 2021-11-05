The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Friday, the coordination and joint cooperation between the Kuwaiti General Administration for Drug Control and the General Directorate for Drug Control in Saudi Arabia resulted in the thwarting of the smuggling of more than 1,700 million narcotic tablets (Captagon) hidden inside a container of spices and legumes that were on their way from An Arab country to Saudi Arabia via Jeddah Islamic Port.

The ministry in a press statement to the General Administration of Relations and Security Media Friday, that the owners of the shipment were arrested in Jeddah, and the necessary measures were taken against them and referred them, along with the seizures, to the Public Prosecution in Saudi Arabia. – KUNA