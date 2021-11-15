By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Three former opposition MPs returned yesterday from Turkey, where they had been living in exile for the past three and a half years. Jamaan Al-Harbash, Mubarak Al-Waalan and Salem Al-Namlan had fled to Turkey to escape multi-year jail terms passed against them for storming the National Assembly building following an anti-corruption protest in 2011.

HH the Amir had issued a decree pardoning six former MPs and five activists living in exile, allowing them to return to Kuwait. The remaining ex-MPs and activists are due to return to Kuwait in the coming few days. The pardon was issued as part of a national dialogue that was called by HH the Amir to resolve ongoing disputes between the government and the opposition.