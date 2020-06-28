By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Three people died and two others were injured in an accident reported in Kabd Saturday. First responders rushed to the scene following an emergency call reporting an accident between a tanker truck and a sports utility vehicle. Five men were inside the SUV, and paramedics pronounced three of them dead – all Indian nationals – on the scene, while the other two – Indian and Pakistani nationals – were rushed to Farwaniya Hospital. The 26-year-old Indian truck driver was unharmed in the accident, and he was taken in police’s custody for questioning. An investigation was opened into the accident.

Boat fire

Salmiya firemen put out a blaze that broke out in a boat at Ras Al-Salmiya Club Saturday. The boat was tugged away from other boats before the flames were put out. No injuries were reported.

Policeman attacked

A policeman was stopped at night by three persons who asked him about the reason he was out during curfew hours. The cop then introduced himself as a policeman, and asked them for their IDs. At that point, the suspects attacked him, took his police badge, civil ID and his car keys then escaped. The officer filed a complaint at Qurain police station, and detectives were assigned to investigate the case.