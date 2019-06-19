KUWAIT: An apartment on the fourth floor of a 10-storey Farwaniya building was on fire, so firemen evacuated the building and rescued three persons, who were taken to Farwaniya Hospital. The fire was put out and investigators are probing the cause of the blaze.

Separately, a toy store in an Egaila mall went up in flames, and fire spread to neighboring stores. Mangaf and Qurain firemen rushed to the scene and put out the fire. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Jahra occupational fire station men rushed to a house in Naseem and dealt with a fire in two makeshift rooms. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

In other news, the central operations department at Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) held a workshop on avoiding and dealing with the issue of jumping from buildings during fires. KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad opened the workshop and urged KFSD leaders to always be ready and use all KFSD facilities to prevent people from being trapped inside buildings during fires, which may lead them to jump.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun