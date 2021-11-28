KUWAIT: Three people were killed and one injured in a house fire in Sulaibiya yesterday. The victims, two women and two children – all bedoon – were unconscious when firefighters entered the house and evacuated them, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement.

When emergency medical technicians examined them, they discovered that the two women and one of the children had already succumbed to their burn injuries, it explained. The two women were in their 70s and 40s respectively, KFF noted without revealing the age of the children. An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the fire.