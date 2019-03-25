Kuwait puts 125 projects out to tender

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects has invited the qualified consortia which passed the technical evaluation, to attend a public session for the opening of the financial envelopes. Each consortium has submitted their technical and financial proposals on March 7, 2019 in response to the Transaction Advisory Services for the IWPPs Az-Zour North Phase 2&3 Project and Al-Khairan Phase 1 Project, the authority said in press release.

The consortia are: Ernst & Young, CMS and Mott McDonald – PriceWaterHouseCoopers, Fichtner, Ashurst – SMSC Bank, ATKINS, DLA PIPPER The financial envelopes were opened for the three mentioned consortia which have achieved more than 70 points in the technical evaluation in a public session held by the project’s committee that includes representatives from the Ministry of Electricity and Water and Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects, it said.

The project committee commenced the financial evaluation after the conclusion of the public session, according to the release. The projects would be executed according to the design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer mode in line with Law 39/2010 and Law 116/2014 as to partnership between public and private sectors, it added.

KUWAIT: An archive photo showing Az-Zour North One Power and Water Plant, the first phase of the IWPPs Az-Zour North mega project. — KUNA

Development projects

In other news, the Ministry of Public Works said yesterday that it has put out to tender some 125 development projects across the country, as part of its plan for the fiscal year 2019/2020. Among the projects is the construction of aircraft parking stands and transport corridors for Kuwait International Airport’s new Terminal 2, the ministry’s official spokesperson Iman Al-Omar said in a statement. She cited a new private school complex in Kuwait’s southern commercial hub of Egaila, in addition to a sprawling children’s hospital as other major projects planned, along with a volunteer center in a country known for its philanthropic endeavors.

Grouping the projects into different categories, she revealed that 23 of them belong to the healthcare engineering sector, while 51 are classified as maintenance engineering projects, in addition to renovation deals including road repair. Renovations will also be carried out across government buildings and on major roads and highways nationwide, the official pointed out, which encompasses clearing sand piles off roads. She went on to disclose that a ‘Geoinformatics’ system is currently in the works, which deals with science and the technology of cartography used to address the problems of geography. – KUNA