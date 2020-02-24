KUWAIT: Kuwaiti passengers disembark from a plane yesterday after they were evacuated from Iran following the outbreak of the coronavirus there. — Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat







KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced that the preliminary tests conducted for people coming from Mashhad, Iran have resulted in three cases bearing confirmed results of being infected with the emerging coronavirus (COVID19). The Ministry indicated that the first case is for a Kuwaiti citizen who is 53 years old, and the second is for a Saudi citizen who is 61 years old, as the health status of the injured people until now is normal and they did not show any symptoms of the disease, while the third case is a 21 year old, nationality not identified. All three cases are under constant observation by the medical staff.

In its statement, the Ministry confirmed that the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the relevant bodies and authorities in the country, took the necessary precaution, in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organization.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Health has conducted surveys to detect the virus using approved viral reagents to detect the Corona virus (COVID19).