KUWAIT: At the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Court of Cassation Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel was held at Bayan Palace yesterday. — KUNA