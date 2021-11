KUWAIT: The heads of the three authorities held a meeting at Seif Palace yesterday for the fourth time in as many days, upon His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s directives. The meeting included Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, President of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Court of Cassation Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel, and Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. – KUNA