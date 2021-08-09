KUWAIT: A large number of people in Kuwait received their COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the Hijri New Year holiday, the health ministry announced yesterday. Thousands of people headed to vaccination centers in Mishref, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Jaber Causeway and the Taddamon sports club after receiving text messages to receive their doses during the holiday, the ministry said, noting that around 100,000 texts are sent on a daily basis.

Kuwait’s daily coronavirus cases had increased by 555 to 403,349 on Sunday, as deaths increased by three to 2,369, the health ministry announced. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stood at 671 by Sunday, with 243 of them in intensive care units, ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said, revealing that another 8,630 were receiving regular treatment. Meanwhile, the ministry announced Sunday that 751 people recovered from the virus the previous day, raising total recoveries to 392,350. On Saturday, the ministry announced 501 new cases, five deaths and 840 fresh recoveries.

Some 10,884 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 3,511,276, mentioned the official.He went on to urge nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly, following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus.

Dr Sanad noted on Saturday that continuation of reporting positive evaluation signs confirms that the country’s overall health system is on the right path, and closer to being in control of the current wave. He also valued efforts exerted by health officials, staff, and all workers, including doctors, nursing, technical and administrative staff, and the cooperation of the various supporting state agencies and voluntary teams. – KUNA