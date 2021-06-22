KUWAIT: Abdulaziz Al-Anjeri, founder and CEO of Kuwait-based Reconnaissance Research, will represent Kuwait at the 1st Middle East Session, organized by the Institut Des Hautes Etudes De Defense Nationale (IHEDN) in Paris, France at the invitation of the French government. “He [Al-Anjeri] will be an added value throughout his participation and a great reflection on Kuwait’s future thinkers,” said Anne-Claire Legendre, French Ambassador to Kuwait.

The session will be seven days long, and will focus on France’s contribution to Middle East security and stability. Established in 2005, the conference brings together high-level representatives, politicians, military personnel and directors of research institutes from countries in Asia and the Middle East including Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and Saudi Arabia along with regional French organizations such as The Directorate of Security and Defense Cooperation and The French Institute of Geopolitics.

This year the conference will focus on key topics including defense relations and strategy, international cooperation, the fight against terrorism, migration and supporting post-crisis countries. “I am honored to attend this event. I believe Kuwait and France enjoy very strong relations with ample room to expand them further in various fields, specially through collaborating with policy institute, think-tanks and French scholars,” noted Anjeri.