KUWAIT: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, teamed up with VOX Cinemas, the Middle East’s most innovative and customer-focused exhibitor, and the fastest growing cinema business in the MENA region, and rewarded its customers and employees who are fans of the fantasy world of movies by being one of the first to watch the highly anticipated movie ‘The Suicide Squad’ on MAX mega-screen.

Ooredoo Kuwait launched a series of exciting competitions on its social media pages which witnessed a huge interaction and engagement from the followers. Winners won complimentary cinema tickets to watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ at VOX Cinemas in the Avenues. ‘The Suicide Squad’ is produced by Warner Bros, directed by James Gunn, and the most prominent co-stars are: Margot Robbie, John Cena, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis. Hence, the film’s premiere was on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Fatima Dashti – Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications and Social Responsibility, said: “The greatest value we can offer to our customers and employees is helping them in creating joyful meaningful moments. This step is in line with our values of communicating with the community and rewarding our customers with exclusive offerings.”

“We feel that this step came at a time when people needed some good moments with their family and friends, outside their home especially after all the restrictions imposed by the government due to COVID-19,” Dashti added. Owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim, VOX Cinemas is the cinema arm of Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and North Africa.

VOX Cinemas is the Middle East’s most innovative and customer-focused exhibitor, and the fastest growing cinema business in the MENA region. With more than 50 locations the region, including screens in the UAE, Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, VOX Cinemas is the Middle East’s largest and most rapidly growing exhibitor in the entire region.