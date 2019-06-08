The need for a unified Gulf army

Muna Al-Fuzai

Two summits of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and leaders of Arab countries and the 14th OIC summit were recently held in Makkah. HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called on the GCC countries to achieve the hopes of their people, overcome all obstacles and put an end to the dispute that has afflicted them and damaged their interests.

Bahrain’s foreign minister said these summits had achieved its objectives and brought constructive results that reflect the positions of Arab and Islamic countries and their common will to continue their efforts to overcome all the challenges surrounding them that aim at undermining national security and hindering development .

I think the Qatari prime minister attending a major summit in Makkah is a sign of a possible breakthrough in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States. But this may take more time, as the Qatari delegation to the Arab League later sent a letter to the General Secretariat of the League announcing Qatar’s reservations and rejection of the statement of the emergency Arab summit. However, I think that Qatar’s participation in this meeting means that the doors are not completely closed.

Money alone does not protect a country. I remembered this statement in light of the tensions that surround the region and between the GCC countries. Because I am a peace advocate and look to the future, I am writing in this article on what I see is important for the economic future of our countries, known as the oil states. I think it is unreasonable for the economy to grow without having viable military and economic unity among brothers.

Therefore, the establishment of a process of military and economic balance is important among the countries of the region with regards to their economy and the ability to protect their wealth for future generations. Therefore, I believe that building a large Gulf army has become an urgent and great necessity and not just an option for the Gulf Cooperation Council, because the presence of a unified Gulf army will form a high wall that protects the Gulf and guarantees a secure future for economic aspirations. A unified Gulf army should build a strong and unified economy for the Gulf states.

It is known the economy is the cornerstone of any regional unity. The economic horse is dragging the political cart, and not the opposite. The countries of the region live under constant threat, making them constantly in need of external guardians, which not only affects wealth development, but also depends on the “guardian’s” external interests.

In theory, if the armies of the Gulf states had deployed 30 years ago when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait within hours, for example, the damage wouldn’t have occurred; until today, to find a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Yemen crisis that protects the Yemenis and their neighbors too.

However, the reality is that the Gulf states have not established a solid unified entity that protects them from internal political fluctuations, and for this simple and fundamental reason, Gulf unity would be a wall against any external security emergency.

Kuwait’s participation in these summits was at the highest level of representation – by HH the Amir – to address all the challenges facing the region in light of the dangerous developments in the region, maintain security and stability in the region, secure its maritime navigation and ensure the flow of energy supplies to the world.

Kuwait is making mediation efforts to bring peace to the region and among brothers. I believe that true unity is the unity of the common economy, protected by a strong Gulf army and reinforced by the political will of all states. Otherwise, calls and aspirations for unity and peace will remain good wishes at annual meetings.

